ATCT: 732 Tunisian executives recruited abroad in Q1 2024

Tunis: The number of Tunisian skilled workers recruited abroad within the framework of technical cooperation reached 732 in the first quarter of 2024, most of them paramedics. The number of paramedics hired abroad from the beginning of 2024 until March 31, 2024 reached 291 executives, according to data published by the Tunisian Agency for Technical Cooperation (ATCT). The total number of guest workers abroad had risen to 25,570 by March 31. The education sector has the highest number of hirees (9,367), followed by the health sector (8,034). The Arab countries are the main destination for Tunisian skilled workers with 14,527 recruits, followed by Europe (6,900 recruits) and North America (3,033 recruits). Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse