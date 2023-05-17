African Lion 2023 kicks off in Tunisia

The military exercise "African Lion 2023" kicked-off on Tuesday at the Bouficha military base, Nabeul, in collaboration with the American command for Africa (AFRICOM). These manoeuvres bringing together Tunisian and American military formations will continue until June 6, 2023, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement Wednesday. "African Lion"aims to improve the operational capabilities of the Tunisian army through field exercises, joint manoeuvres and naval and air military operations. It includes theoretical courses in the fields of military engineering, cyber security, legal affairs and public relations.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse