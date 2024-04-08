Anaqua Enhances AcclaimIP Patent Search with AI-Powered Capabilities

BOSTON, April 08, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology, continues to enhance its powerful patent search platform, AcclaimIP, setting a new standard in patent search capabilities. With a focus on empowering patent searchers with unparalleled control and assistance, AcclaimIP Patent Search offers access to a vast global patent database comprising over 100 million patents worldwide.

Designed to cater to the diverse needs of IP professionals, AcclaimIP Patent Search boasts a user-friendly interface that enhances the search experience, facilitating efficient exploration of results and swift discovery of relevant information. Whether users prefer to create their own queries or leverage powerful interfaces for assistance, AcclaimIP ensures a seamless and comprehensive search process.

One of the most significant features of AcclaimIP Patent Search is its cutting-edge AI Patent Summaries tool. Harnessing the power of generative AI, this innovative tool delivers consistent and optimized summaries of patents, enabling patent searchers to better understand search results and interpret patent implications. By leveraging large language models guided by tailored prompts, AcclaimIP’s AI Patent Summaries tool promises substantial time savings and mitigates the risk of overlooking critical intelligence.

“AcclaimIP is a powerful patent search platform that represents our commitment to innovation and excellence in the intellectual property industry,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “By internally developing AI-powered tools that leverage market-leading solutions, we strengthen our position as the leader in IP management solutions, providing fully integrated solutions that empower IP professionals to succeed.”

For more information about Anaqua’s AcclaimIP Patent Search, please visit anaqua.com.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

Company Contact:

Amanda Glagolev

Director, Communications

Anaqua

617-375-5808

aglagolev@anaqua.com

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 9086095