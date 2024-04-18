Anaqua Transforms Foreign Patent Filing into a Strategic Advantage for Intellectual Property Professionals

BOSTON, April 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Anaqua, the leading provider of innovation and intellectual property (IP) management technology for corporations, law firms and governments, announces advancements in its Foreign Filing offering, enhancing the capabilities of its IP management platform, AQX®. Anaqua has shifted the paradigm of foreign filing for IP professionals from a burdensome set of manual administrative tasks to a strategic and automated differentiator, powering rapid decision-making for global IP protection.

In today’s competitive landscape, global IP practitioners understand the critical importance of protecting their innovation and inventions across borders. Anaqua’s advanced Foreign Filing within AQX offers a centralized ecosystem that addresses every aspect of the foreign filing lifecycle. On the AQX platform, customers can now utilize a decision workspace supported by competitive dashboards, foreign filing-specific reports, and online quoting to develop, execute, track, and manage their foreign filings. IP professionals can access a network of expert jurisdictional associates and translation providers to further improve the filing processes with transparent pricing and visibility into the process.

“Global businesses face increasing challenges in safeguarding their intellectual assets amidst rising innovation costs and intensifying competition,” said Bob Romeo, CEO of Anaqua. “At Anaqua, we have taken foreign filing far beyond any traditional provider. Our fully integrated solution drives clients’ efficiency and effectiveness, empowering IP professionals to navigate the complexities of global IP protection with confidence. Our clients are sharing our vision and our filing volume from the first quarter of 2024 has already surpassed our full-year filing volume for 2023.”

Through Anaqua’s enhanced Foreign Filing, IP professionals now have access to an end-to-end solution that not only streamlines the filing process, but also ensures transparency, cost-effectiveness, and peace of mind.

For more information about Anaqua’s Foreign Filing offering, please visit: anaqua.com/services/foreign- patent-filing/.

About Anaqua

Anaqua, Inc. is a premier provider of integrated intellectual property (IP) management technology solutions and services for corporations and law firms. Its IP management software solutions, AQX® and PATTSY WAVE®, both offer best practice workflows with big data analytics and tech-enabled services to create an intelligent environment designed to inform IP strategy, enable IP decision-making, and streamline IP operations, tailored to each segment’s need. Today, nearly half of the top 100 U.S. patent filers and global brands, as well as a growing number of law firms worldwide use Anaqua’s solutions. Over one million IP executives, attorneys, paralegals, administrators, and innovators use the platform for their IP management needs. The company’s global operations are headquartered in Boston, with offices across the U.S., Europe, Asia, and Australia. For additional information, please visit anaqua.com, or on Anaqua’s LinkedIn.

