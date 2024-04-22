Assemblyman urges BECE candidates to catch-up on lost time

Mr William Kwaku Chamamim, the Assemblyman for Nkwanta West electoral area in the Nkwanta South Municipality of the Oti Region has urged candidates preparing for their Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to take their lessons seriously as the time approaches. Mr Chamamin, who is also the head teacher of Nkwanta M/A Basic School in view of the recent conflict in the Nkwanta South Municipality, to catch up on the lost time. He has pledged to ensure that the education of the final year Junior High School pupils was not disrupted further. He, however, has organised vacation classes for the candidates within Nkwanta township to help them catch up with the academic syllabus, which was interrupted by the ethnic conflict in the area. The classes held at Nkwanta M/A JHS 'A' school premises are free and open to all BECE candidates in the area. Mr Chamamin said the volunteer teachers and educationists have availed themselves to provide extra support and guidance to the pupils. He continued that the init iative has been well-received by both parents and the students as well, because the turnout was encouraging even despite the security challenges they are facing in the area. The Assemblyman cum Headteacher remains committed to supporting the education of the students in the area and ensuring that they have the necessary resources needed to excel in their final exams. He, however, urged parents to provide their wards with the necessary learning materials during the period to ensure candidates adequately prepared for their final exams. 'I hope that these holiday classes will not only help the students perform well in the upcoming examination but also instill in them the love for learning and determination to succeed. Some of the students expressed their profound gratitude to the Assemblyman for providing them with opportunity to enhance their learning skills. They finally promised to make good use of the classes in their final exams. Source: Ghana News Agency