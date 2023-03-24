Industry

BEAC: balance sheet of 11,917 billion CFAF in 2022

Web DeskComments Off on BEAC: balance sheet of 11,917 billion CFAF in 2022

At its ordinary meeting on March 15, 2023 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the Ministerial Committee of the Central African Monetary Union (UMAC) ratified the annual accounts of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). As at December 31, 2002, the Bank had a balance sheet of CFAF 11,917.1 billion and a net profit of CFAF 114 billion.

In analyzing the economic and financial situation of the CEMAC member states in 2022 and the outlook for 2023, the Ministerial Committee noted the resilience of the real sector in the sub-region. It also noted that “the persistence of inflationary pressures is the main uncertainty weighing on the macroeconomic prospects of the subregion for 2023”.

Source: Africa News Agency

Web Desk

Related Articles
Industry

South Africa must prosecute perpetrators of xenophobic attacks

Web Desk

JOHANNESBURG, The South African government has been tasked to take strong action over its citizens involved in a recent flare up of xenophobic violence in the country.Two human rights groups are calling for urgent investigations, arrests and prosecutio…
Industry

Zimbabwe NGOs Worry Government Could Close Them

Web Desk

Human rights organizations and opposition parties in Zimbabwe fear the “old days” are back after the government this week threatened to deregister civic organizations that get involved in politics. The National Association of Non-Governmental Organizat…
Industry

“AFRICA CANNOT PROGRESS IF THERE ARE LEADERS WHO SHOW TOTAL DISREGARD”

Web Desk

MIDRAND, South Africa -The South African delegation at the Pan African Parliament maintains Roger Nkodo Dang should not have been allowed to dissolve the fourth parliament, stand for re-election, and be re-elected as President without accounting for hi…