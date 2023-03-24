BEAC: balance sheet of 11,917 billion CFAF in 2022

At its ordinary meeting on March 15, 2023 in Yaoundé, Cameroon, the Ministerial Committee of the Central African Monetary Union (UMAC) ratified the annual accounts of the Bank of Central African States (BEAC). As at December 31, 2002, the Bank had a balance sheet of CFAF 11,917.1 billion and a net profit of CFAF 114 billion.

In analyzing the economic and financial situation of the CEMAC member states in 2022 and the outlook for 2023, the Ministerial Committee noted the resilience of the real sector in the sub-region. It also noted that “the persistence of inflationary pressures is the main uncertainty weighing on the macroeconomic prospects of the subregion for 2023”.

Source: Africa News Agency