Capricorn gets IFC edge advanced green building certification

The Capricorn Corner building, which houses the Capricorn Group's cutting-edge offices in Klein Windhoek, has received EDGE Advanced green building accreditation from the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the World Bank Group's private sector arm. The certification, presented by EDGE certification partner, Green Business Building Certification Inc (GBCI), marks the first internationally recognised operational building to be EDGE-certified in Namibia. This achievement also preludes this year's World Earth Day, highlighting Capricorn Group's progress in environmental stewardship, Ruan Bestbier, Capricorn Group Head of Sustainability on Monday said. He said that sustainability is central to the banks' purpose and the group's strategic imperatives, and achieving the EDGE Advanced certification supports its commitment to integrating sustainable practices and investing with responsibility. 'The Capricorn Corner building excels in energy efficiency and reducing our environmental footprint, and it has also significantly enriched the surrounding communities since its inception by generating employment opportunities, driving sustainable growth, and nurturing a culture oriented towards sustainability,' Bestbier said. An innovation of IFC, EDGE is an online platform, a green building standard and a certification system for more than 170 countries. EDGE was created in response to the need for a measurable solution to prove the financial case for building green and help jumpstart the mainstreaming of green buildings, he noted. Bestbier explained that EDGE empowers building professionals to quickly and easily determine the most cost-effective ways to build green based on occupant behaviour, building type and the local climate. 'The Capricorn Corner office building was designed according to world-class standards to be future-proof, environmentally friendly and safe to meet the current needs of employees and the future workforce.' Source: The Namibia Press Agency