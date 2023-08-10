Duck Creek Technologies Expands to the Indian Market, Offering Its Global Core Technology Platform to India-Based Insurance Carriers

The company’s Indian subsidiary signs its first full-suite customer partnership in the region with HDFC ERGO

Mumbai, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Duck Creek Technologies India LLP, a subsidiary of Duck Creek Technologies, today announced a historical milestone with its expansion into the Indian general insurance market. Duck Creek Technologies India LLP now offers India-based insurers the ease, convenience, and power of modern cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS), delivered as a full suite of capabilities or as stand-alone solutions. With this expansion, Duck Creek reinforces its market commitment by establishing its data center in India, supported by nearly 1,000 local employees.

In partnership with its first core systems full-suite India-based insurance customer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited (“HDFC ERGO”), Duck Creek will deploy its intuitive, user-friendly, and powerful solutions to empower HDFC ERGO to take new products to market faster and significantly improve their customers’ experience throughout the policy lifecycle and across the insurer’s entire portfolio. Duck Creek’s products and solutions will holistically bring a competitive advantage to HDFC ERGO across its entire system, portfolio and operations.

Speaking about the partnership, Sriram Naganathan, President and Chief Technology Officer, HDFC ERGO General Insurance, said, “As a leading insurer of the country, at HDFC ERGO, it has been our priority in adopting innovative technologies to address the evolving demands of our customers and offer them an enhanced customer experience. Being a digital insurer of scale, our partnership with Duck Creek Technologies India LLP is a crucial step towards unlocking the full potential of HDFC ERGO’s wide insurance solutions and enabling us to offer efficient delivery and more convenience for our customers. Duck Creek’s SaaS solution will empower our advanced AI/ML models, providing essential digital capabilities to meet the critical needs of our customers and partners.”

Rohit Bedi, Chief Revenue Officer, Duck Creek Technologies, stated, “Our commitment to HDFC ERGO aligns with their outstanding vision to make insurance easier, more affordable, and more dependable for all the people in India. We are extremely proud to be a partner to HDFC ERGO, India’s leading insurance brand, in their journey to transform general insurance services in the region.” Bedi added, “This is a significant milestone in Duck Creek’s continued growth as a leading SaaS choice for insurers worldwide. Duck Creek’s partnership with HDFC ERGO is another proof point that our global technology solutions are geared towards enabling a more modern and efficient insurance enterprise.”

Drawing on its experience supporting the world’s largest insurers and reinsurers, Duck Creek will offer its suite of SaaS-based core insurance delivery solutions, including policy, claims, billing, rating and reinsurance, to help Indian general insurers innovate and modernize their products and services.

“Duck Creek is truly excited to enter the Indian insurance market with our global solutions. We want to empower insurance companies in India with hyper-personalized insurance solutions that help customers buy or service insurance from any device and anytime. Customers from all parts of India can feel secure knowing they are covered and can raise claims anytime,” said Shaji Sethu, Managing Director APAC, Duck Creek Technologies.

The Indian insurance market was valued at $127 billion in 2021 ($30 billion, represented in the non-life sector). It is anticipated to grow to over $200 billion by 2027, which presents an exciting opportunity for Duck Creek.

About HDFC ERGO

HDFC ERGO General Insurance Company Limited was promoted by erstwhile Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd. (HDFC), India’s premier Housing Finance Institution and ERGO International AG, the primary insurance entity of Munich Re Group. Consequent to the implementation of the Scheme of Amalgamation of HDFC with and into HDFC Bank Limited (Bank), one of India’s leading private sector banks, the Company has become a subsidiary of the Bank. HDFC ERGO is the second largest non-life insurance company in the Private Sector as on 31st March 2023 based on gross premium garnered. A digital-first company, transforming into an AI-first company, HDFC ERGO is a leader in implementing technology to offer customers the best-in-class service experience. The company has created a stream of innovative & new products as well as services using technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Natural Processing Language (NLP), and Robotics. HDFC ERGO offers a range of general insurance products and has a completely digital sales process with ~94% of retail policies issued digitally. HDFC ERGO’s technology platform has empowered the customers to avail 69% of the services digitally on a 24×7 basis with ~19% of the customer requests serviced by Artificial Intelligence-based tools. In FY23, the company has issued 1.22 crore policies and has settled ~50 lakhs claims. The Company has an active data base of 1.5+ crore customers. HDFC ERGO is present in 496 districts of the country through their 215 branches, 10,000+ employees and 1.8 lakhs agents and channel partners.

HDFC ERGO offers a complete range of General Insurance products including Health, Motor, Home, Agriculture, Travel, Credit, Cyber and Personal Accident in the retail space along with Property, Marine, Engineering, Marine Cargo, Group Health and Liability Insurance in the corporate space. Be it unique insurance products, integrated customer service models, top-in-class claim processes or a host of technologically innovative solutions, HDFC ERGO has been able to delight its customers at every touch-point and milestone to ensure consumers are serviced in real-time.

About Duck Creek Technologies

Duck Creek Technologies is the intelligent solutions provider defining the future of the property and casualty (P&C) and general insurance industry. We are the platform upon which modern insurance systems are built, enabling the industry to capitalize on the power of the cloud to run agile, intelligent, and evergreen operations. Authenticity, purpose, and transparency are core to Duck Creek, and we believe insurance should be there for individuals and businesses when, where, and how they need it most. Our market-leading solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. Visit www.duckcreek.com to learn more. Follow Duck Creek on our social channels for the latest information – LinkedIn and Twitter.

