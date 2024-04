TUNIS: Esperance Sportive de Tunis won the 4th African Cup Winners' Championship in Oran, Algeria, after beating Egypt's Zamalek 30-25 (first half: 16-11) in the final of the competition on Saturday. Tunisia's Bilel Abdelli was named man of the match. Esperance last won the competition in 2015, at the 31st edition in Libreville, Gabon. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse