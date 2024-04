TUNIS: Tunisian fencer Yasmine Daghfous booked her ticket to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by winning the final of the Olympic Qualifying Tournament (Africa Zone) against Essomba of Cameroon 15-10 on Saturday in Oran, Algeria. Daghfous, a sabre specialist, was eliminated in the round of 32 in the women's individual sabre tournament at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games by Renata Katona of Hungary. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse