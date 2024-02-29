Fortifying Cyber Awareness: Konongo St. Gabriel’s Co-Operate Credit Union Welcomes Groundbreaking Cybersecurity Partnership With OMNICOMMANDER

KONONGO, GHANA / ACCESSWIRE / February 29, 2024 / Konongo St. Gabriel's Co-Operate Credit Union takes a bold step forward in safeguarding its digital infrastructure by partnering with OMNICOMMANDER® to bring industry-specific cybersecurity education to the entire staff and board of directors at the credit union.

"We are thrilled to announce this transformative partnership with OMNICOMMANDER," stated Angela Arko Nyaneba, CEO of Konongo St. Gabriel's Co-Operate Credit Union. "Cybersecurity is not just a technical challenge; it's a strategic imperative for our credit union. By deploying OMNICOMMANDDER's expertise and resources, we aim to raise the bar for cybersecurity standards at our credit union and to empower the entire organization to navigate the evolving threat landscape with confidence and resilience."

The Bank of Ghana, the Central Bank in Ghana, initiated a Financial Industry Command Security Operations Center in 2019 to help prevent and respond to cyber threats aimed at the financial services sector. These initiatives are helping to bring additional resources and awareness to the evolving threats facing financial institutions throughout Ghana. OMNICOMMANDER's cybersecurity division, CYBERCOMMANDER, has also taken notice of the emerging needs in the region and sought a partnership with Konongo St. Gabriel's as their commitment to the credit union movement aligned well with OMNICOMMANDER's global mission.

"The initial collaboration will provide access to OMNICOMMNADER's cybersecurity awareness training through its CYBERCOMMANDER division and will make available a wide range of services," said Eric Isham, Founder and CEO of OMNICOMMANDER. "Our cybersecurity suite, including Risk Assessment, IT Security Audit, Vulnerability Assessment, External Penetration Test, Security Awareness Training, and specialized Remote Social Engineering Tests, alongside Tabletop Testing for Disaster Recovery and Business Continuity Plans, offers credit unions a comprehensive strategy to fortify their defenses against cyber threats. Through these targeted services, we empower credit unions not only to identify and mitigate vulnerabilities before they can be exploited but also to ensure their teams are prepared against the evolving landscape of cyber threats. I am thrilled to partner with our first credit union in Ghana."

"Our partnership with OMNICOMMANDER represents a significant milestone in our mission to enhance cybersecurity resilience within the credit union and hopefully across Ghana. When I met Eric in Vancouver last summer, I knew he was the right partner to bring these services to Africa," said Peter Sula Esq, Board Chairman for Konongo St. Gabriel's Co-Operate Credit Union.

About OMNICOMMANDER

OMNICOMMANDER is a global leader in Digital Technology, Marketing, and Cybersecurity services for small to medium-sized financial institutions. In today's digital landscape, financial institutions face challenges from online competition, engaging younger demographics, and evolving cyber threats. OMMNICOMMANDER's comprehensive suite of solutions is purposely designed to address these challenges. It includes a feature-rich website solution called a BRANCHCOMMANDER , Integrated Marketing that drives demand, and Cybersecurity for maximizing FI regulatory compliance and institution-wide protection. To learn more about OMNICOMMANDER, please visit https://www.omnicommander.com/

About Konongo St. Gabriel's Co-Operate Credit Union Ltd.

Konongo St. Gabriel's Co-operative Credit Union is a financial co-operative society established in 1968. Initially established to serve only Catholic school teachers, it has expanded over the years to serve the community's growing needs beyond the teaching profession. Its mission is to provide quality services that improve the living standards of all members through mobilization of funds, granting and recovering loans, and continuous community education and engagement. To learn more about St. Gariel's Co-Operate Credit Union, please visit https://stgcculgh.com/.

Media Contact

John Pennycuff

Email: pennycuff@omnicommander.com

Phone: (800) 807-3109

SOURCE: Konongo St Gabriel's Co-Operate Credit Union Ltd



