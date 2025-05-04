Ianmatsun Global Services Honours 26 for Responsible Business Practices in Ghana

Accra: Sixteen companies and ten business leaders have been honoured for their commitment to responsible and sustainable practices at the 2025 Responsible Business and Leadership Excellence Awards (RBLEA), organised by Ianmatsun Global Services Limited. Held in Accra on April 26, the event aimed to recognise businesses and individuals whose operations prioritise environmental sustainability, employee health and safety, and community well-being, beyond profitability.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Isaac (Nana) Adu-Gyamfi, Event Director at Ianmatsun Global Services, stated that the RBLEA scheme was established to encourage ethical business practices in response to global climate challenges and growing concerns over corporate irresponsibility. 'We are in very challenging times, especially with the effects of climate change. Some business practices are harming our planet, and we must recognise those who are making a difference. This award scheme is to motivate responsible behaviour,' Mr Adu-Gyamfi said.

He emphasized that the award was not based on financial performance but on a company's or individual's proven record of environmental care, community engagement, and operational integrity. 'This is not just an award for profit-making. We examine how their operations impact the environment, how sustainable they are, and how they contribute to solving issues within their host communities,' he added.

Mr. Adu-Gyamfi called on government agencies, particularly the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), to ensure industries comply with environmental safety standards and protect both lives and the ecosystem. He also advocated for stronger collaboration between the private sector and government to enforce policies that safeguard the environment and promote human well-being.

Explaining the selection criteria, he said over 65 companies applied for the awards, but only 16 met the strict requirements. 'We don't give awards for the sake of it. A lot of research goes into our selections, and awardees receive a report justifying their recognition,' he noted. 'Award criteria included an assessment of companies' environmental policies, waste management practices, handling of hazardous materials, worker safety measures, and community development efforts,' he added.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi revealed that some companies, despite their public image, failed to meet the basic standards of responsible business. He expressed concern about the proliferation of awards in Ghana and urged government oversight to maintain credibility in corporate recognition. 'The government must be interested in which companies are rewarded. That way, those not performing will be pushed to do better,' he said.

Mr Adu-Gyamfi assured that Ianmatsun Global Services would continue to improve its evaluation processes in future editions to uphold the integrity of the awards. The RBLEA, now in its latest edition, sought to set a standard for responsible business in Ghana, promoting a culture where impact and integrity matter as much as profit.