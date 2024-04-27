Italy wants to establish “solid, fruitful and lasting” cultural relations with Tunisia, says itsCulture Minister

Tunis: Italy's Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed his country's desire to develop fruitful relations with Tunisia in the cultural field when he was received by President Kais Saied at the Carthage Palace on Saturday. Sangiuliano also expressed his country's willingness to share its resources and expertise in the field of museum management to help Tunisia promote its rich heritage in archaeology and museums, he was quoted as saying in a video released by the presidency. The meeting also discussed the culture and long history between the Tunisian and Italian peoples. It also helped review opportunities in the cultural field between the two countries. Italy is the guest of honour at the 38th Tunis International Book Fair, which takes place from April 19 to 28. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse