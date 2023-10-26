KFSH&RC Unveils its Cutting-Edge Approach to Elevating the Patient Treatment Experience at the Global Health Exhibition

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 26, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — At the 2023 Global Health Exhibition in Riyadh, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH&RC) is presenting its advanced approach to elevating the patient treatment journey. By harnessing state-of-the-art digital healthcare solutions, the hospital has showcased the role of such tools in enhancing healthcare outcomes and operational efficiency across diverse medical domains.

KFSH&RC has achieved substantial advancements in streamlining the patient admission process through the ‘Ehalat’ service. This automated platform simplifies medical referrals and fosters collaboration with both public and private healthcare entities. Additionally, it empowers users to submit medical reports, compile personal data, and access their medical history—all within a unified service, eliminating the necessity for in-person visits to the hospital. This not only simplifies the evaluation of a patient’s condition and treatment eligibility but also provides real-time tracking and updates on applications.

Patients can now track their treatment progress remotely through “Altakhassusi” mobile application, providing them with secure access to their medical records. The app allows patients to view radiology and medical lab test results, easily schedule appointments, attend virtual follow-up sessions with their physicians, and even assess the effectiveness of their treatment. Moreover, it enhances the process of prescription refills, medical supplies, and nutritional needs, making communication with the medical team and the hospital effortless.

KFSH&RC is dedicated to providing a high-quality treatment experience with automation at every stage. This approach saves time and effort for patients, and it improves medical decision-making through cutting-edge methods and care models that leverage the rapid advancements in digital health innovations. These capabilities enable seamless integration of various medical technologies, consolidating clinical results, documents, and medical data. This ranges from surgical notes to post-operative care, ensuring a smooth flow of information, boosting care efficiency, and customizing it to meet each patient’s unique needs.

KFSH&RC is globally recognized for its exceptional specialized healthcare services and groundbreaking innovations. It stands as an advanced hub for medical research and education, committed to advancing medical technologies and raising the standard of healthcare on a global scale. Through collaborations with prominent local, regional, and international institutions, it aspires to deliver world-class services in clinical care, research, and education.

The Global Health Exhibition, featuring the participation of 250 exhibitors from 15 countries, stands as the premier healthcare gathering in the Middle East. It serves as a platform for collaboration among Saudi and global healthcare communities, including regional and international manufacturers and suppliers. This year’s summit, operating under the theme ‘Investing in Health,’ promises to be a pivotal event shaping the future of healthcare.

