Khomas Regional Council signs Workplan with Jiangsu province

Khomas Regional Council (KRC) on Monday signed a Workplan with a delegation from the Jiangsu province of China on essential priority targeted areas of the existing twinning partnership. The delegation headed by China's Ambassador to Namibia, Zhao Wei Ping and the Vice Governor of Jiangsu Provincial, Ma Xin, hailed Khomas Governor Laura-McLeod Katjirua, as the founder and principal orchestrator of Khomas region and Jiangsu province partnership which has culminated in the signing of the work plan. In June 2015 the KRC and Jiangsu Province signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which later translated into another agreement signed between the KRC and the Standing Committee of Jiangsu Provincial People's Congress on 20 October 2023, leading up to the monumental signing of the Work plan between the twin cities on this day. Speaking at the signing ceremony, KRC Chairperson Shaalukeni Moonde said 'The signing of the Workplan is consequent to recognizing the tangible impact of the existing cooperation to the t wo nations and institutions, based on equality and mutual benefits, to promote two-way exchange.' As per the signed agreement, the Workplan acknowledges the extreme need to accelerate progress in friendly people-to-people contacts and cooperation, in the fields of science, technology, education, culture, sports, health, trade and investment, agriculture, investment, environment protection, tourism and human resources. In her address, McLeod-Katjirua acknowledged that the previously signed agreements put the singing of the work plan in motion, 'it is these two signed agreements that gave us the legitimate authority and absolute mandate to sign this envisaged five-year work plan to make our twinning partnership a more active and relevant force for our present and future development challenges as partners.' McLeod-Katjirua further called on the administrators of the Work plan to keep the wheel moving in the right direction and the leading agents of the sectoral partnership, to make the fruits of their ties of partnership more visible, alive and tangible to motivate or encourage others to emulate and to see the strength of this Khomas /Jiangsu partnership. Source: The Namibia Press Agency