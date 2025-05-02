Kofi Totobi Quakyi Appointed Chair of Ghana Gas Board

ACCRA: President John Dramani Mahama has appointed Mr. Kofi Totobi Quakyi, a former Minister for Information and National Security, as the Chair of the new Board of Directors for the Ghana National Gas Company Limited. Mr. Quakyi will lead the board alongside Madam Charlotte Osei, former Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, and seven other members. According to Ghana News Agency, Mr. Richard Ernest Kirk-Mensah, the Head of Corporate Communications at Ghana Gas, announced this appointment in a statement. The statement highlighted Mr. Quakyi's extensive experience in governance and security management, noting that his expertise is expected to advance the objectives of the National Gas Company. Mr. Quakyi served as Minister for Information and Minister for National Security from 1985 to 2001, bringing a wealth of experience to his new role with Ghana Gas.