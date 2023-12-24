Local elections: Low voter turnout till 12 a.m. (Chahed Observatory)

The voter turnout rate in the first round of the local elections had reached 3.7% till 12 a.m., said Chahed Observatory, describing this turnout rate as "low." The voter turnout in the capital Tunis had stood at only 3.4%, member of the observatory Said Mrabti told TAP, adding that the highest turnout rate had been reported in Siliana governorate (11.1%) and the lowest in Nabeul (1.2%), till 12 a.m.. 547 Chahed observers and 48 coordinators were deployed in the delegations and an operations centre was set up to monitor election conditions and turnout rates, in compliance with the criteria of transparency and the legal rules governing the elections. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse