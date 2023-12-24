Local elections: Premier casts vote [Upd 1]

Prime Minister Ahmed Hachani cast his vote Sunday in local elections in the polling station of El Menzah 1 primary school (Tunis). Polling places opened at 8 am in 2,155 election districts set up in 2,085 imadas. The total number of candidates stands at 7,205, including 1,028 with disabilities. Voters will elect their representatives among 6,177 candidates. The Independent High Authority for Elections (French: ISIE) will then opt for sortition to designate a local representative with disabilities in each of these 279 councils. The overall number of registered voters stands at 9, 079, 271, ISIE data show. Preliminary results of the first round will be announced no later than December 27. Final results will be announced before January 27, 2024, once the deadline for challenges expires. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse