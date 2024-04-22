Man allegedly assaulted to death over ‘witchcraft’

A 35-year-old farmer was arrested for murder at about 02h00 on Sunday at Graswerd farm in Dordabis. In a weekend crime report issued by the Namibian Police Force, it is alleged that the suspect went to the 42-year-old victim's room and accused him of bewitching him (the suspect). 'It is further alleged that the suspect hit the victim with an iron bar on the head which resulted in the victim to fall down. The suspect allegedly grabbed another iron bar and brick and repeatedly hit the victim on the head until he died. The suspect allegedly tried to flee but was caught by other farm workers who called the police.' The deceased was identified as Paulus Ndjamba and his next of kin have been informed. Meanwhile, Jonas Tuhafeni Neonya, a member of the police's Serious Crime Investigation Sub-Division died in a car accident on Saturday. It is alleged that Neonya was driving a silver Corolla Conquest on the main road between Okahao and Tsandi when he lost control over the vehicle, causing it to overturn. The incid ent happened at about 21h50 at Ondelishana village in the Omusati Region. Neonya was rushed to the Okahao State Hospital, where he was declared dead. His next of kin are informed. In another case, a 24-year-old man was arrested on charges of kidnapping, rape and assault by threatening of a 27-year-old woman in Karibib. The incident allegedly occurred at 01h00 on Friday, about 1km from Karibib town towards the Navachab gold mine. 'It is alleged that the suspect and the victim had met for the first time the same day at 11h00 and exchanged cellphone numbers. Later at about 22h00, the suspect phoned the victim and met at a service station where the victim entered the suspect's car and they drove away. The suspect allegedly had sexual intercourse with the victim without consent and threatened to kill her.' Police investigations continue in all cases. Source: The Namibia Press Agency