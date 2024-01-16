New Africa Foundation launches Unversity ChallengeRössing Uranium donates stationery to Tsumkwe learners

The New Africa Foundation has launched an innovative learning initiative to encourage university students to be entrepreneurs, foster leadership and create wealth. The initiative, christened: ' The University Challenge', is a 10-13 week inter-university competition designed to recruit brains from selected universities across the country to brainstorm and execute solutions to real life challenges in society. The concept is to encourage students to embark on business ventures before completing their degree certificates, a statement from the Foundation to the Ghana News Agency, said. 'The initiative is expected to promote the establishment of a comprehensive network platform across all universities, allowing students to recognise the potential of their peers prior to degree acquisition,' the statement said. The initiative, the statement said, would encourage students to creatively build businesses and create a robust network within the university ecosystem. 'The Challenge spans beyond the traditional acade mic realm, extending from the development of effective governance structures to the establishment of thriving businesses and industrial platforms.' The statement said the initiative sought to redefine the purpose of higher education and empower students to become not just job-seekers, but creators of economic opportunities and leaders in their fields. Participants of the Challenge are to form a team of three or five to develop an incubator for theoretical solutions and apply them to real world problems. A participant must be a student of any of the selected schools working with the Foundation and selected by the scouting team as an eligible candidate during the casting sessions. 'Participant must be smart, entrepreneurial, solutions oriented, a team player, and a leader, and be selected amongst the top five to earn a spot in the team which will represent the school,' the statement said. Prospective participants are to follow Challenge on social media, or look out for information on the casting sessions i n their schools. They are also to join the auditions, impress the scouts and win their spot on the school team. The statement said an amount of GHc 50,000 mobilisation funds would be allocated to each team, with a justification of the use of the money. The prize money for the winner of the competition is GHc 1,000,000.00. The competitors would have the opportunity to do their incubation or internships with the Foundation. Source: Ghana News Agency WINDHOEK: Rössing Uranium on Monday handed over a donation of 400 school bags filled with stationery to Tsumkwe Senior Secondary School as part of the Women in Media (WiM) Tsumkwe outreach initiative. During the handover ceremony, Rössing Uranium Corporate Communication Manager Daylight Ekandjo said preparations for the donation had been underway since last year. Rössing Uranium pledged N.dollars 250 000 towards the initiative in response to a request from Women in Media. 'We acknowledge the challenges faced by learners, teachers, and the community of Tsumkwe. It is in the face of challenges that resilience is forged, and it is our hope that these school bags and stationery will alleviate some of the burdens, enabling our future employees to focus on their studies and aspire to greater heights. This donation today is a small contribution towards a collective goal. It reflects our belief in the potential of the young minds of Tsumkwe and our commitment to fostering educational opportunities in the communitie s where we live, work and beyond,' she said. Ekandjo also extended gratitude to Women in Media for the partnership. 'It is through such partnerships that we can create a lasting impact, ensuring that every child receives the education they deserve,' Ekandjo said. Women in Media founder Limba Mupetami thanked Rössing Uranium for joining forces with WiM and for their contribution. School principal Christof Ngavetene also extended his gratitude to Rössing Uranium for the donation. Source: The Namibia Press Agency