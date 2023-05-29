President of the Republic meets Minister of Foreign Affairs

President Kaïs Saied met on Monday at the Carthage Palace with Minister of Foreign Affairs, Migration and Tunisians Abroad, Nabil Ammar.

The President of the Republic placed emphasis on the sovereignty of the Tunisian state and the need for "treatment on equal footing. Some pens have been recently nostalgic for the speeches of Jules Ferry," he was quoted as saying in a Presidency statement.

The President of the Republic also reaffirmed Tunisia's attachment to its strategic relations with European countries and the European Union, within the framework of common interests.

Saied considered that traditional security solutions have shown their limitations and ineffectiveness, in addition to the fact that they deal with results and effects and do not focus on eliminating the causes of irregular migration.

In this context, he recalled the initiative he had presented to hold a summit bringing together the countries of North Africa, the southern Sahel and Sahara and the northern Mediterranean to address the causes of migration, which can only be described as "inhumane".

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse