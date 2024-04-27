Tunisia and Italy sign partnership agreement in cultural heritage

Tunis: On the occasion of the official visit of the Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, to Tunisia, a partnership agreement was signed on Saturday between the Tunisian Ministry of Culture, represented by Tarek Baccouche, Director General of the National Institute of Heritage, and Lotfi Ndari, Director General of the Agency for Heritage Revival and Cultural Development, and the Italian Ministry of Culture, represented by Alfonsina Russo, Director General of the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome. The twinning agreement covers the Colosseum Archaeological Park in Rome and the El Jem Palace in Mahdia, and aims to enhance the value of the two sites and improve tourist access to the cultural and historical heritage that unites the two countries. Moncef Boukthir, acting Minister of Culture, stressed that the civilisation based on the shores of the Mediterranean has reshaped the geopolitical map of the world, so it is necessary to establish greater cooperation in the fields of film and theatre pro duction, literature and festivals, noting that the Italian presence at the El Jem Symphonic Music Festival is an important pillar of its programme. He also called for greater attention to be paid to scientific research in the field of cultural heritage and other areas, as part of a fruitful collaboration for both parties. For his part, the Italian Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, expressed his country's readiness for bilateral cooperation and the pursuit of all possible cultural projects. He stressed the importance of strengthening cultural tourism and considered this agreement as a starting point for other partnerships, in particular the archaeological sites of Kerkouane and Neapolis. He also welcomed the choice of Italy as guest of honour at the 38th Tunis International Book Fair. Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse