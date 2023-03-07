General

Water Scarcity and Climate Change Enabling Environment Analysis for WASH: Middle East and North Africa

The Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region is the most water-stressed region in the world. According to 2018 data, 14 of the 17 most water-stressed countries globally were in the region, including the top six (FAO, 2022).

However, the overall level of water stress of a country does not provide a full picture of the risk and impact on the country and its people, including children. Moreover, the level of water stress does not provide information about a country's readiness to manage the impact of water stress. Assessing the "readiness" of a country's enabling environment to tackle water scarcity and related compounding climate change risks is the main aim of this report.

An in-depth analysis of the enabling environment within the water and climate sectors was undertaken in 14 MENA countries.

Source: UN Children's Fund

