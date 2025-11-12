2025 JETOUR Media Alliance Tech Tour Concludes Successfully

Media workshop on future hybrid off-road mobility

WAHU, China, Nov. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The 2025 JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA) Tech Tour successfully concluded in Wuhu, Anhui Province. The event brought together representatives from leading automotive media worldwide at JETOUR’s headquarters. Through a series of technology immersions, workshops, and test drives, participants gained a systematic understanding of JETOUR’s latest advancements in new energy and hybrid off-road technologies, as well as its global strategy.

Demonstrating Technical Strength: The GAIA Architecture Defines Next-Generation Hybrid Off-Road

A core component of the Tech Tour was a comprehensive presentation of GAIA architecture. This architecture integrates four core modules — the GAIA Platform, GAIA Cockpit, GAIA Pilot, and GAIA Travel+ — and was engineered to meet the all-terrain mobility demands of the new energy era.

The G700, an all-terrain premium hybrid off-road SUV built on the GAIA Architecture, became the centerpiece of the event.

During the first global media test-drive, the G700 won broad recognition for its robust power delivery and intelligent control systems, fully demonstrating JETOUR’s technical credibility and brand confidence in the premium hybrid off-road segment.

Amplifying Global Voices: JMA Deepens Collaboration

The Tech Tour also marked a significant milestone in the collaboration within the JETOUR Media Alliance (JMA). During the event, JETOUR organized multiple workshops for in-depth exchanges with global media.

This combination of seminars and hands-on experiences provided guests with a more intuitive grasp of JETOUR’s technical roadmap and strategic direction in the hybrid off-road field. Many noted that the G700 achieves an exceptional balance of performance, intelligence, and efficiency, highlighting its strong competitive edge in markets like the Middle East and Africa, where long range and superior off-road capability are paramount. Media representatives from Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Chile also shared valuable local user feedback on off-road performance, range, and intelligent features, providing crucial insights for JETOUR’s ongoing product refinement and globalization.

With the G700 poised for its global debut, JETOUR is accelerating toward its vision of becoming the world’s leading hybrid off-road brand. Backed by a “6+N” global R&D system and a team of 4,000 innovators, the brand now operates in 91 countries and regions with 8 overseas subsidiaries — strengthening its global network and redefining hybrid off-road standards worldwide.

