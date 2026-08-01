Saïed and El-Sisi Call for Stronger Cooperation and Unity to Tackle Regional Challenges

Tunis: President Kais Saied on Tuesday afternoon held a phone call with Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, during which they discussed the long-standing relations binding the two countries and peoples, reaffirming commitment to further scaling up cooperation in all fields, according to a Presidency statement. According to Agence Tunis Afrique Presse, the two leaders reviewed developments across the region amid "an unprecedented acceleration of events." Saied reaffirmed Tunisia's steadfast position that "Egypt's security is an integral part of the Arab national security," stating: "As long as we stand united as one, we are capable of overcoming all challenges." "The global Zionist movement has worked since the 19th century to undermine the nation and now seeks to bring down states by fueling instability from within. But it will not succeed," Saied underscored, adding, "we share the unwavering determination to establish a new humanitarian order to replace an unjust global system whose burdens we continue to bear, and against which humanity has begun to rise, gradually turning the page." The phone call also addressed "genocidal war to which the Palestinian people are being subjected, whose rights will not be forfeited by the passage of time nor by the most lethal types of weapons," according to the same statement. Regarding Libya, the two presidents reaffirmed that "the solution can only be Libyan-led," emphasizing that the Libyan people, committed to preserving their country's territorial integrity, are capable of reaching an acceptable settlement. President Saied renewed his invitation to President El-Sisi to pay an official visit to Tunisia, with the date to be agreed upon at the earliest convenience.