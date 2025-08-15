450 Students Attend National Youth Leadership Conference on Ethical Leadership

Cape coast: A total of 450 students attended the Lead Yourself National Youth Leadership Conference 2025, organized by the David Douglas Leadership Forum (DDLF), a non-profit organization, at Adisadel College in Cape Coast. The event focused on the theme “Ethical Leadership and Decision Making, Developing Personal Leadership Skills.”

According to Ghana News Agency, Professor Pikay Richardson, Visiting Senior Fellow at the Alliance Manchester Business School, University of Manchester, cautioned student leaders against shortcuts to success, emphasizing that such paths often lead to regret and failure. He encouraged the students to invest time, effort, and persistence in their journey toward successful leadership. Professor Richardson also advised against the pursuit of material possessions in the context of social media trends, urging students to focus on living a life of decency and integrity to leave a positive legacy for future generations.

In his welcoming address, David Douglas Tengey, Executive Director of DDLF, highlighted the critical role of youth in shaping the future of Ghana and the world. He emphasized the importance of equipping young leaders with the necessary skills, values, and vision to lead with integrity, courage, and purpose. Tengey noted that the conference aimed to address pressing contemporary needs such as self-awareness, resilience, collaboration, critical thinking, and ethical leadership. He stated that these are essential life skills that will help students navigate challenges, inspire change, and leave a lasting impact on the world.

The event featured speakers and panelists, including Dr. Mike Amofa Dankwa, Kobby Kyei Media, Dr. Kaprece James, and Bridgars Awonor. Students and teachers from several educational institutions, including Ghana National College, Mfantsipim School, Adisadel College, Mfansteman Girls, and St. Augustine’s College, were present at the conference.