Zimbabwean Authorities Urged to Ensure Free Expression and Safety Ahead of Public Hearings

Harare: Authorities must guarantee free expression and safety ahead of public hearings. Amnesty International urges the Zimbabwean authorities to guarantee, without discrimination, the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly during the upcoming public hearings. Restriction of public debate before, during, or after public hearings shuts down genuine participation, accountability, and the rule of law. Given past incidents of violence and suppression of dissenting voices, authorities must take concrete measures to ensure all participants can freely express their views and assemble without fear of intimidation, harassment, assault, or arrest. According to Amnesty International, the Zimbabwean authorities are being called upon to uphold the constitutional rights of freedom of expression and peaceful assembly as enshrined in Article 61 during the forthcoming public hearings. These rights are fundamental to democratic participation, and any restrictions imposed must be lawful, serve a legitimate aim, and be necessary and proportionate. There is concern that overly restrictive or intimidatory actions could foster a climate of fear, thus undermining the credibility of the consultative process. The Constitution of Zimbabwe Amendment (No. 3) Bill, 2026, which was gazetted on February 16, 2026, includes significant proposals such as extending presidential and parliamentary terms from five to seven years. This amendment could potentially extend President Mnangagwa's tenure until 2030 while replacing direct presidential elections with a parliamentary selection process. Additionally, it aims to consolidate executive control over key state institutions. Notably, prominent opponents of the bill, including Lovemore Madhuku of the National Constitutional Assembly and Tendai Biti of the Constitutional Defenders Forum, have faced arrests, detentions, and assaults. The public hearings concerning this bill are scheduled from March 30 to April 2, 2026.