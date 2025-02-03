AACSB Approves Global Standard-Setting Framework, Paving the Way for the Next Era of Business Education Standards

Transformative Initiative to Shape the Future of Business Education

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AACSB International (AACSB), the world’s leading accrediting body for business schools, has approved the AACSB Global Standard-Setting Framework. This framework formalizes the process for revising business education standards and establishes a structured five-year review cycle. This initiative reaffirms AACSB’s position as the global authority on business education quality and impact.

The AACSB Board of Directors has charged Chief Accreditation Officer Stephanie Bryant with implementing the new framework and initiating a review and revision of the current standards. A global task force comprising key stakeholders from across the business education ecosystem will oversee the revision process to ensure alignment with the evolving needs of business schools, industry, and society.

Anticipated to launch on July 1, 2026, the revised standards will be released as The Global Standards for Business Education . This initiative reinforces AACSB’s mission to advance the quality and impact of business education, providing more than 17,000 business schools worldwide with a structured framework for continuous improvement and global impact.

“For over a century, AACSB has been the de facto global standard-setting body for business education, guiding institutions toward quality, excellence, and impact,” said Lily Bi, President and CEO of AACSB. “As the business education landscape continues to evolve, AACSB is committed to ensuring that business schools remain agile, innovative, and aligned with industry and societal needs.”

The standards revision process will include an exposure draft and a public comment period, allowing for broad engagement from AACSB’s global community. The final version of The Global Standards for Business Education is expected to be voted on at the Annual Business Meeting in April 2026, with official implementation on July 1, 2026.

“The updated standards will provide all business schools with a clear, future-ready framework to drive excellence and innovation,” said Sherif Kamel, Chair of AACSB’s Board of Directors and Dean of Onsi Sawiris School of Business, The American University in Cairo.

