Ablakwa, George, Adams Among Eight Ministerial Nominees to Be Vetted Thursday

Accra: Eight ministerial nominees are scheduled to face the Parliament's Appointments Committee on Thursday. Among those to be vetted are Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Minister-designate for Foreign Affairs, and Samuel Nartey George, for Communications, Digital Technology and Innovations.

According to Ghana News Agency, the other nominees include Abdul-Rashid Hassan Pelpuo for Labour, Jobs and Employment, Ibrahim Murtala Muhammed for Environment, Science and Technology, and Kofi Iddie Adams, the Minister-designate for Sports and Recreation.

Also listed for vetting are Joseph Bukari Nikpe for Transport, Issifu Seidu for Climate Change and Sustainability, and Mrs. Charity Gardiner, the Ahafo Regional minister-designate. Their appointments marked a significant step in the government's efforts to strengthen governance and accelerate development in their respective sectors.