AC4NCA Engages Dutch Embassy on Strategic Climate Partnership

Accra: The Africa Centre for Nature-Based Climate Action (AC4NCA) has engaged the Royal Netherlands Embassy in Accra on enhancing collaboration for climate resilience and sustainability. A high-level meeting held last Wednesday brought together officials from AC4NCA and the Dutch Embassy to explore joint efforts in climate adaptation, biodiversity conservation, and nature-based solutions (NbS).

According to Ghana News Agency, the meeting was led by AC4NCA’s Board Chair, Rev. Dr Joyce Aryee, who expressed the organization’s readiness to partner with the Dutch government and its agencies to promote community-rooted and science-backed solutions to Africa’s climate challenges. Rev. Dr Aryee emphasized the potential for co-creating practical, inclusive, and sustainable solutions that benefit both people and the planet. She highlighted the Netherlands’ commitment to agroecology and coastal resilience as areas aligned with AC4NCA’s vision.

The AC4NCA delegation included Acting Executive Secretary Juliet Osei-Wusu, Project Developer Emmanuel Ameyaw, and Programme Officer Jonathan Kidiyar. Mr. Rory Wood, Senior Policy Officer for Climate, Environment and Water at the Dutch Embassy, welcomed the team and commended AC4NCA’s focus on practical, locally driven interventions. He assured them of the Embassy’s support for knowledge exchange and linkages with Dutch institutions, climate networks, and international partners, stressing the importance of empowering communities and building capacity for long-term environmental sustainability.

The meeting concluded with a commitment to deepen technical cooperation. AC4NCA presented proposals for pilot initiatives and capacity-building programmes that could be implemented in Ghana and the sub-region. The Centre is positioning itself as a regional hub for advancing nature-based climate action in Africa, with a focus on ecosystem restoration, climate adaptation, and policy advocacy. Its work emphasizes local capacity development, particularly for women and youth.