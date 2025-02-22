Accra Technical University Admits 18,669 New Students for 2024-2025 Academic Year

Accra: Professor Amevi Acakpovi, the Acting Vice-Chancellor of Accra Technical University (ATU), has advised newly admitted students of the institution to uphold the academic integrity of the University. Prof Acakpovi advised the students to focus on their studies with honesty and diligence and avoid any form of malpractices in pursuit of academic excellence. The Professor gave the advice on Saturday at the matriculation ceremony for the 2024-2025 academic year. The oath of matriculation was administered to them to be fully fledged members of the University.

According to Ghana News Agency, a total of 18,669 new students were admitted out of 22,230 applicants into various programmes across the faculties. The courses are Masters of Technology, Bachelor of Technology, Higher National Degree, Diploma, and non-tertiary programmes. Prof Acakpovi advised the students to set clear academic and personal goals to guide their path to success. 'University life presents both opportunities and challenges, and your ability to remain resilient and adaptable will determine how well you navigate them,' he advised.

He encouraged the students to prioritise time management, collaboration, and self-discipline to enhance academic performance and shape their professional future. The Acting Vice-Chancellor urged the students to engage actively in learning, seek out mentorship, and embrace teamwork because success was rarely achieved in isolation. He assured the students of the University's commitment to providing them with the resources and support needed to excel, urging them to seize opportunities and contribute positively to their fields of disciplines for success.

'ATU is committed to its vision of becoming the top technical university in Ghana with a very strong regional influence with cutting-edge knowledge, skills, and competencies to meet the demands of an evolving global economy. The Times Higher Education in 2024 ranked ATU as the first technical University in Ghana, the fourth-best university in Ghana, the 18th-best University in West Africa and the 43rd in sub-Saharan Africa. The University also secured three national Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) awards, competing against some of the top universities in Ghana.

They are the National SDG Energy Curriculum Award, the National SDG Research Award and the National SDG Teaching and Learning Award. He said six students from the Interior Design and Upholstery Technology Department were awarded fully funded scholarships by the Ideal Home Deco.