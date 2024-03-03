Accra2023; GTTA announces final team selection

The Ghana Table Tennis Association (GTTA) has settled on ten players to represent Ghana at the 13th Africa Games. With less than a day for the kick off, the technical team after a rigid selection process, came out with five males and females to compete in the tournament. Making the cut for the male team at tender age was Israel Aklie, 11, who double as the 2022 Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG)Table Tennis Player of the Year. He would be the youngest player in the Ghanaian contingent for the 13th Africa games. Other members of the team were; Bernard Joe Sam, Emmanuel Commey, Samuel Akayade and Ernest Mawutor Quarcoo. While the female team would be led by captain Cynthia Kwabi, with Celia Baah-Danso, Eva Adom-Amankwaa, Bernice Borley Borquaye and new kid on the block Juanita Borteye, 2023 SWAG female prospect of the year. The dynamic table tennis player, James Marfo would be a reserve player for the male's team. The team would be coached by Anthony Owusu-Ansah and Ebenezer Tetteh Annang-Whyte. M r. Charles Tachie-Masonn, the Technical Director of GTTA said the team is well prepared for the competition and they were confident of a good performance. The table tennis would start from Monday, March 4, at the Accra International Conference Centre. Balloting precedes the competition on Sunday 3rd March 2024 at 4pm at La Palm Beach Hotel. Africa's powerhouses Egypt and Nigeria, and a host of other nations would be participating. Ghana would be hosting the tournament for the first times since 1965. Source: Ghana News Agency