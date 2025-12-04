Acuity Knowledge Partners rebrands to Acuity Analytics and launches new website

LONDON and NEW YORK, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Acuity Knowledge Partners today announced its rebrand to Acuity Analytics, the new trading name for the firm. This change reflects the firm’s journey into a global leader in insight, analytics, data and AI-enabled solutions. The new brand is supported by a redesigned website that gives clients a clear and up to date view of the firm’s expanded capabilities and the integrated business that Acuity has become.

For 23 years, Acuity’s success has been driven by its people. The firm has been built on deep domain expertise, strong analytical judgement, insightful research and a commitment to delivering high-quality services for financial services clients. From this foundation, Acuity Analytics is growing into new industries, new capabilities and new markets, forging deep and long-standing partnerships with many of the world’s leading financial institutions.

As client needs and technology have evolved, so has the business. Acuity Analytics now brings together over 7,200 specialists across 28 global locations, supporting 800+ clients with research, analytics, data and operational solutions. The firm has also expanded its engineering, cloud and digital capabilities through the integration of PPA Group in 2024 and Ascent in 2025, strengthening its ability to deliver more complete, end-to-end support, aligned to evolving client needs.

Technology, and specifically AI, now play a central role in Acuity Analytics’ work, but people remain at the core. The firm’s strategy is built on the principle that AI is most effective when it is guided by specialists who deeply understand client data, workflows and decision-making. Acuity’s proprietary agentic AI platform, Agent Fleet, enhances delivery by automating routine tasks and improving speed and accuracy, while domain experts ensure every output meets the standards, bespoke requirements and judgement clients expect. This human in the loop approach is now fundamental to how the firm delivers insight, innovation and impact.

The new Acuity Analytics website reflects this evolution. Designed around client needs, it provides a clear structure, showcases the firm’s blend of talent, technology and capability, and makes it easy for clients to understand how Acuity Analytics can support their priorities, whether through dedicated teams, AI-enabled workflows or broader digital transformation.

Robert King, Chief Executive Officer, Acuity Analytics, said:

“Our people have always been the heart of this business. Their expertise and commitment are the reason we’ve grown to partnering with over 800 institutions globally. At the same time, we’ve recognised the opportunity that technology and AI bring to our work. This rebrand captures that journey; a business built on exceptional people, now strengthened by advanced technology. I’m incredibly proud of what Acuity Analytics has become and excited about what this next chapter means for our clients and our staff.”

Emma Crabtree, Chief Revenue Officer, Acuity Analytics, said:

“Clients want partners who understand their industry and can support them with both specialist talent and modern technology. Our evolution to Acuity Analytics reflects that. The new brand and website give clients a clearer view of our full capability and how we combine domain expertise, data, digital and AI to deliver measurable impact. This positions us to support clients even more effectively as their needs continue to evolve and we enable them on that journey.”

About Acuity Analytics

Acuity Analytics is the trading name of Acuity Knowledge Partners, a global leader in delivering bespoke research, data management, analytics and AI-enabled solutions to financial institutions and corporates. With more than 7,200 analysts, data specialists and technologists across 28 locations, the firm combines deep financial-services expertise with strong engineering, digital and AI capability. Acuity supports over 800 organisations in enhancing efficiency, improving insight and unlocking human potential.

Acuity was established as a separate business from Moody’s Corporation in 2019 following its acquisition by Equistone Partners Europe. In January 2023, funds advised by global private equity firm Permira acquired a majority stake, with Equistone remaining invested as a minority shareholder.

For more information, visit www.acuityanalytics.com

