Acute water shortage in Ho – Volta Development Forum calls for swift intervention

The Volta Development Forum (VDF), pro-development organisation, has called on the government and stakeholders to address challenges with water supply in the Volta regional capital. Ho presently has a population of more than 200,000, and concerns over water supply are on the rise as taps run once a week in most communities. Addressing the media at a press conference on the situation, Mr Daniel Agboka Dzegede, Executive Director of the Organisation spoke of the strain on livelihoods, and said the water company fell short of its mandate. 'The good people of Ho in recent times, are faced with serious water supply challenges. The Municipality and its residents are being denied access to portable drinking water unfortunately. As you may be aware, water is a basic social amenity yet, Ghana Water Company Limited is not prioritising supply of water to residents,' he said. The Executive Director stated the economic burden of purchasing water from other sources and mentioned repercussions for health and sanitation , which he said could not be ignored. Mr Dzegede said the Organisation was aware of existing challenges with pump capacity at the water head at Kpeve, and appealed to stakeholders to attach some priority to addressing the situation. The VDF called for stakeholder dialogue among suggestions for the arrest of the situation. 'Truth be told, water shortage at Ho is having a serious toll on residents. From our independent checks, some residents are now being compelled by the troubling water crisis to use unclean water from other sources with its attendant health challenges. In fact, the unavailability of water has brought untold financial burden on residents since some residents have no option than to pay for tanker water supply services. 'The water scarcity at Ho also poses a serious threat to socio-economic livelihood of the people. Indeed, this water crisis is making life very unbearable for all, and this raises the question about the responsibility of Ghana Water Company to residents of Ho and Volta as a w hole?' 'In light of the above, the Volta Development Forum petitions as follows; that government takes serious interest in the water crisis including making the necessary investments to addressing the situation to ameliorate the sufferings of residents caused by the water crisis - that Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) takes urgent action to supply water to residents immediately. The continuous denial of water access is wicked and inhumane. 'That a stakeholder dialogue is organised by GWCL to frankly discuss the troubling water shortage situation in our collective quest to finding a lasting solution to the water shortage phenomenon in the Municipality. Our check indicated that only one Pump machine that is working at the Kpeve Water Station and breaking down frequently,' he said. There has been no official response from the Ghana Water Company. Source: Ghana News Agency