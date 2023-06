Algerian beach basketball team (men) qualified for the semifinals of the discipline, on Thursday, after defeating Benin 12-08 in the quarter-finals of the African Beach Games, played in Hammamet, June 23 to 30.

They will take on Mali in the semifinals, playing on Friday.

The other quarter-final is pitting Rwanda and Kenya. Winners will take on hosts Tunisia on Friday.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse