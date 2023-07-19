Ai-Media Introduces LEXI Viewer: Revolutionizing Live Events with Cutting-Edge Captioning Solution

LEXI Viewer

BROOKLYN, N.Y., July 19, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Ai-Media, the industry leader in technology-driven live captioning, transcription, and translation solutions, is delighted to unveil the ground-breaking LEXI Viewer. This innovative solution revolutionizes how event organizers captivate audiences. Say farewell to the constraints of traditional approaches and prepare to embrace a new era of unrivalled event engagement.

In today’s dynamic event landscape, creating an exceptional experience for all attendees is paramount. LEXI Viewer offers a user-friendly and cost-effective solution to enhance inclusivity, catering to diverse audience types. By seamlessly integrating with our flagship LEXI automatic captioning solution, we can deliver unparalleled captioning quality. Users can effortlessly click their way to captioning, taking full control of LEXI through the front panel LCD screen or a wireless remote. This ingenious functionality ensures a captivating and dynamic experience for both event organizers and attendees alike.

LEXI Viewer Display Modes

“Enhancing the live event experience for all individuals is our unwavering commitment, and as pioneers in the industry, we proudly present LEXI Viewer as a groundbreaking solution,” says James Ward, Chief Sales Officer of Ai-Media. “With the exciting addition of click-to-caption functionality, coupled with cutting-edge technology and our powerful AI-driven captioning solution, we are revolutionizing inclusivity and uplifting the engagement of diverse audiences.”

LEXI Viewer boasts an array of display modes designed to cater to diverse presentation styles and brand requirements, ensuring optimal visibility of presentation content while delivering crystal-clear captions:

Full Screen Mode: Captions are displayed on the entire screen, offering maximum accessibility to a large audience. Various line spacing and text size options are available, accommodating individual preferences.

Background Image Mode: Users can overlay four rows of captions on a custom background image, providing complete configurability of caption appearance, including font, text size, positioning, and color. This allows event organizers to maintain their branding while prioritizing inclusivity.

Caption Decoder Mode: Captions can be displayed over the input video to mimic the behaviour of a consumer caption decoder while offering customization options for font and text color.

Scaler Mode: Users can maintain full visibility of presentation content by scaling down the input video by 20% and displaying two rows of captions above or below the video.

Furthermore, event organizers can enhance captioning security and retain greater control of their data by pairing LEXI Viewer with LEXI Local. This powerful solution provides LEXI automatic captions on-premises, eliminating cloud-related concerns and ensuring complete data privacy.

“We understand the importance of data security and privacy, and our LEXI Local solution addresses these concerns, providing event organizers with enhanced control over their valuable data,” adds James Ward. “With LEXI Viewer and LEXI Local, we are offering a comprehensive accessibility solution that goes beyond expectations.”

To explore the future of live events, contact sales@ai-media.tv for inquiries or to request a personalized demonstration.

About Ai-Media

Founded in Australia in 2003, technology company Ai-Media is a global leader in live and recorded captioning, transcription and translation solutions. The company helps the world’s leading broadcasters, enterprises and government agencies ensure high accuracy, secure and cost-effective captioning via its AI-powered LEXI automatic captioning solution. LEXI captions are delivered to millions of screens worldwide via Ai-Media’s range of captioning encoders and its iCap Cloud Network – the world’s largest, most secure caption delivery network. Globally, Ai-Media delivers over 8 million minutes of live and recorded media monthly. Ai-Media trades on the Australian Stock Exchange (ASX:AIM). For more information, please visit Ai-Media.tv.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 20164b1d-0f94-44ce-aaf0- 1fe660c0f955

https://www.globenewswire.com/ NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ 4286c0c3-ebed-473f-b3f3- 07cab65e4bcc

Media Contact: Fiona Habben Senior Marketing Manager – Global Fiona.habben@ai-media.tv +61 411 727 592

GlobeNewswire Distribution ID 8877328