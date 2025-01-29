Akatsi South CLOGSAG Initiates Strike Following Assault on Staff

Akatsi: The National Leadership of the Civil and Local Government Staff Association, Ghana (CLOGSAG) has directed its members at Akatsi South Municipal Assembly to stay at home until further notice. The directive came after two of the Assembly's staff working at the Physical Planning Unit were attacked by some individuals working on a project site during their official routine inspections regarding any form of development within the area as required by law.

According to Ghana News Agency, the Executive Secretary of CLOGSAG, Mr. Isaac Bampoe Addo, issued a statement on Wednesday declaring that their members have been directed to stay at home 'as their safety at work cannot be guaranteed.' This incident adds to a history of similar attacks on the staff of the Municipal Assembly, with no action taken against the perpetrators so far. The local authorities, including traditional leaders, the Police Command, and opinion leaders, have remained silent, providing no assurance that normal work conditions would resume.

The statement highlighted the threatened safety of workers at the Assembly and urged all CLOGSAG members to remain at home. It also demanded that those responsible for the acts be brought to justice, while affirming that the situation will be continuously monitored and addressed as needed.

Mr. David Okonkwo Lartey, the Akatsi South Chapter Chairman of the Association, elaborated to the Ghana News Agency that the incident occurred when two staff members were confronted and attacked by workers of a private developer at Akatsi Agamakope, near Wlitey Lagbokpe, on January 17. The officers, performing their routine duties, reported the incident to the Police for immediate intervention.

The officers, fearing for their lives, had police assistance when they returned to the site. Despite the police presence, the developer had mobilized a group to further assault the Assembly staff, resulting in one staff member sustaining serious injuries, with blood visibly oozing from the face and his shirt torn in front of the police officers.

The Ghana News Agency learned that the situation led to some arrests. However, the Akatsi South Police Command has yet to confirm the exact number of arrests to the Ghana News Agency.