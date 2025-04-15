AMA Calls for Review of Youth Employment Agency Programme to Tackle Sanitation Challenges

Accra: Mr Solomon Noi-Adzeman Nuetey, Director of Waste Management at the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA), has called for a review of the Youth Employment Agency's (YEA) Programme structure to be transferred to local assemblies. This move, he believes, will help alleviate the city's sanitation challenges.

According to Ghana News Agency, Mr Nuetey emphasized the need to review the YEA programme for control to be given to local assemblies to address the city's sanitation issues. He made these remarks during a working visit by the Committee for Sanitation and Water Resources of Parliament to the Greater Accra Region. The Committee's visit aimed to oversee the state of sanitation and water resources in the region, with Mr Nuetey pledging the AMA's commitment to maintaining cleanliness in the area.

Mr Nuetey also highlighted the necessity of collaboration to tackle the sanitation issues and advocated for an intermediate treatment facility to bridge the gap in disease prevention. He stressed the importance of such a facility in the fight against diseases.

The AMA's efforts are in line with the government's broader objectives, which in 2017 saw Parliament approve a budgetary allocation of over GHS 255 million to the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources. This allocation included funds for capital goods and inflows from donor partners to support the ministry's initiatives.

The Committee for Sanitation and Water Resources' visit to Greater Accra underscores the urgency of addressing sanitation challenges in the region. Mr John Oti Bless, Chairperson of the Committee, highlighted its close working relationship with the AMA to tackle these challenges. He noted that this collaboration aims to ensure that the government remains proactive in resolving the city's sanitation issues.

Mr Bless, a member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and Member of Parliament for Nkwanta North, has shown strong commitment to improving sanitation and water resources in Ghana.