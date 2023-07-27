General

Amman International Film Festival: 7 Tunisian films shortlisted, 4 Tunisian artists among juries

Comments Off on Amman International Film Festival: 7 Tunisian films shortlisted, 4 Tunisian artists among juries

Seven Tunisian films, including five shortlisted in the official competition, are on the line-up of the 4th Amman International Film Festival - Awal Film (AIFF), due August 15-22 in Amman.

Four Tunisian artists are also among the juries for the Arab Feature Narrative Films, the FIPRESCI Prize and the Arab Short Films, reads a festival press release issued on Wednesday.

Youssef Chebbi's "Ashkal" was shortlisted in the Arab Feature-Length Narrative Competition, Yassine Redissi's "I'm coming home" in the Arab Feature-Length Documentary Competition, Nejib Kthiri's "Trinou," Mourad Kalai's "Awama" and Ihsen Kammoun's "Road El Kef" in the Arab Shorts Competition.

Lotfy Nathan's "Harka" and Erige Sehiri's "Under the Fig Trees" were selected in the Franco-Arab Rendez-Vous.

As for the juries, filmmaker Raja Amari is among the jury for the Arab Feature Narrative Films, Henda Haouala is in the jury for the FIPRESCI Prize and Afef Ben Mahmoud among the jury for the Arab Short Films.

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

