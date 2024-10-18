Anglican Diocese of Tema Calls for Stronger Enforcement of Mining Laws to Combat Galamsey

The Anglican Diocese of Tema (ADoT) has called on the Government to strengthen the enforcement of existing mining laws to address the growing menace of illegal mining, popularly known as 'galamsey.' Clergy and Lay leaders of the church, who made the appeal at the first Synod of the Diocese held in Accra, expressed concern over the extensive environmental and health damages caused by illegal activities in Ghana. A communique at the end of the Synod signed by the Rt. Rev'd Dr. George Kotei Neequaye, Bishop, Anglican Diocese of Tema, described the 'galamsey' phenomenon as a national crisis, citing the widespread contamination of water bodies, destruction of arable land, and long-term health risks posed to the Ghanaian populace. The call adds to the growing chorus of voices from civil society, religious organizations, and concerned citizens calling for stronger measures to stop illegal mining. The communique stated, 'The galamsey menace, characterized by uncontrolled and often illegal mining activities, has inflicted irreversible damage on our natural resources.' It emphasized that mercury and other toxic chemicals used in mining had rendered rivers and lakes unfit for consumption, threatening both aquatic life and human communities. The Diocese highlighted three major consequences of galamsey: severe water pollution, degradation of arable land, and health risks and said the contamination of Ghana's rivers and streams, especially those supplying water to urban areas, had become alarming. Additionally, the irreversible damage caused to the soil by mining operations has undermined the country's agricultural base, jeopardizing food security, the Anglican Diocese of Tema stated. Bishop Neequaye said, 'The destruction of our environment is not only an ecological disaster but a moral and ethical crisis'. He emphasised that, 'We, as Christians, are called to be stewards of God's creation and to act in the interests of the common good. Galamsey violates these principles, and its continued existence undermines the w ell-being of present and future generations.' The Anglican Diocese of Tema underscored the urgent need for government action, calling for the immediate enforcement of mining laws, stronger penalties for violators, and better resourcing for law enforcement agencies to combat illegal mining operations. 'The Government of Ghana must strengthen enforcement of existing laws and regulations governing mining activities, ensuring strict penalties for violators,' the communique said. The Diocese also called on the government to provide alternative livelihoods for communities engaged in illegal as their only means of survival. Without such alternatives, the Synod argued that the root causes of 'galamsey' would remain unaddressed, perpetuating the cycle of environmental destruction and human suffering. In addition to legal reforms and economic support for affected communities, the Diocese proposed a national public awareness campaign aimed at educating the public on the devastating effects of 'galamsey' and galvani ze citizens to report illegal mining activities while holding operators accountable. The communique further stressed the importance of restoring and rehabilitating lands and water bodies already damaged by mining, adding that 'There is a need for the government to allocate resources to restore and rehabilitate damaged ecosystems and reclaim degraded land, ensuring their long-term sustainability'. The Diocese appealed to all sectors of Ghanaian society, including traditional leaders, civil society organizations, and individuals, to join hands in addressing this national crisis and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come. The Anglican Diocese of Tema also highlighted the church's role in addressing the galamsey issue, committing to several key initiatives, including advocacy, community engagement, and the promotion of sustainable practices within its institutions. 'As a moral compass for society, the Church will continue raising awareness within our congregations and the wider community about th e galamsey menace and its impact on our collective well-being,' the Diocese said. It called upon all Ghanaians, especially Christians, to offer prayers for the nation's environment and for those affected by the 'galamsey' crisis. Source: Ghana News Agency