AngloGold Ashanti Boosts Teacher Capabilities in Obuasi Through Numeracy Workshop

Obuasi: AngloGold Obuasi Mine has initiated a capacity building workshop aimed at enhancing the numeracy skills of 590 basic school teachers in the Obuasi East and Obuasi Municipalities. The workshop is part of a broader effort to make mathematics more accessible and less intimidating for students. According to Ghana News Agency, an additional 187 teachers from the two districts participated in training sessions focused on the Curriculum Core Programme. This programme emphasizes crucial skills such as oral communication, summary, and translation. The objective is to equip teachers with the necessary skills to help students better understand mathematical concepts, as the teachers' knowledge and beliefs significantly influence their instructional strategies. The Ghana Education Service (GES) has recently rolled out a new curriculum for basic schools across Ghana. This curriculum is designed to develop competencies in reading, writing, arithmetic, and creativity among students from kindergarten to senior high school. It also aims to build character, instill values, and create clear pathways for both academic and career-oriented programmes. The Instructional Capacity Workshop for Teachers is one of several initiatives by AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine to support educational stakeholders in Obuasi. Ms. Mavis Nana Yaa Kyei, the Gender and Social Development Superintendent at AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine, remarked that this workshop is part of the company's education pillar under their 10-year Socio-Economic Development Programme (SEDP). She expressed optimism about the initiative, envisioning a community of practice among teachers characterized by innovation and collaboration. Ms. Kyei emphasized the importance of enhancing teachers' capacity to foster reading for enjoyment, comprehension, language development, and effective communication. She noted the critical need to stimulate interest in mathematics through concrete examples and demonstrations to support STEM education. Introduced in 2023, the Instructional Ca pacity Building Workshop is a cornerstone of AngloGold Ashanti Obuasi Mine's educational interventions aimed at improving outcomes in local communities. Mr. George Alfred Koomson, the Obuasi Municipal Director of Education, acknowledged the positive impact of these interventions, citing significant improvements in educational outcomes within the Municipality. He highlighted the 2022 National Standardised Test results, which showed that only 38 percent of basic four learners nationwide could read and comprehend, indicating a need for continued educational support. Mr. Kwabena Owusu Nketia, the Obuasi East Municipal Director of Education, also praised AngloGold Ashanti for its contributions to education, noting increased school enrolment and a heightened interest in education among children in Obuasi.