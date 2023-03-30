Angola hosts African swimming event

After the 2015 Edition, Angola will once again host the African Championship in zone VI in swimming, from 3 to 7 May, at the Alvalade swimming pool, in Luanda, said this Wednesday to ANGOP the president of the Angolan Federation of this sport, Joaquim Santos.

The event should count on the participation of more than 14 teams, namely, South Africa, Botswana, Malawi, Mauritius, Mozambique, Namibia, Zambia and Zimbabwe, Tanzania, Kenya, Comoros, and Uganda complete the range of competitors, according to the interlocutor.

The competition that had been initially nominated for Madagascar, which ended up declining, was assigned to Malawi, which also appeared unavailable, so Angola received the task of organizing it, on appeal.

According to the federative programme, from the 3rd to the 6th of May the athletes compete in the pure swimming event (swimming pool), and on the 7th of the same month, the XIX Edition of the biggest event in the region ends with long distance events, in open waters, on the island of Luanda.

Swimmers Pedro Pinotes (individual) Salvador Gordo, Daniel Francisco, Marco Furtado, Silvério Manuel, Carlos Fernandes, Luyane Costa, Yusseni Furtado, Djamel Pires, Enzo Anjos and Yano Elias (1º de Agosto) were pre-summoned.

Also listed are Luciano Afonso (Onda Sport Club), Henrique Mascarenhas, Alex Fortes, Janel Tati, Rafael Bredel, José Cochofel, David Padre, Guilherme Sousa, Kenzo Monteiro, Santiago Guimarães (CNIL).

In females, the shortlist includes Lia Lima, Jasmine Lourenço, Aleksandra Zhukov, Stephanie Jurado, Inês Clemente, Nayara Carvalho, Beatriz Pedro, Kenenise Vongo, all from 1º de Agosto club.

Ana Nunes, Maria Freitas, N'Hara Fernandes, Rafaela Santos, Welwichia Silva, Inara Santos, Milena Lourenço, Nyriam Morais, Rhanya Santo, Chelsea Vunge, Wezza Morais, Wendy Morais (CNIL), Alexia Vieira (individual) and Nelma Janota (OSC) complete the group.

In the field of open water competition, the country will be represented by Guilherme Sousa, Kenzo Monteiro (CNIL), Marco Furtado, Silvério Manuel and Carlos Fernandes (1º Agosto).

In females, they include Nyriam Morais, Rhanya Santo, Wendy Morais, Wezza Morais and Chelsea Vunge (CNIL), Stephanie Jurado, Inês Clemente, Nayara Carvalho, Beatriz Pedro, Kenenise Vongo (1º de Agosto).

In the first event of its kind organized in the country, eight years ago, the National Team placed 3rd in the general classification, with 61 medals, 22 gold, 21 silver and 18 bronze

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)