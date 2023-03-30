The minister of Energy and Waters, João Baptista Borges, has announced that Angola intends to export green hydrogen in 2025, in the form of ammonium, an extremely useful product in agriculture.

Speaking at the 9th edition of the Energy Transition Dialogue in Berlin, Germany, held on March 28,29, the minister said that in terms of employment, the country could generate more jobs, with the creation of a new hydrogen industry.

According to a press release tha ANGOP had access Thursday, João Baptista Borges said the country could take advantage of the human capital and knowledge of the oil industry to qualify this new sector.

In the 9th edition of the Energy Transition Dialogue, the minister participated in the panel on “Industry Decarbonization - Success Stories and Challenges of the Global Hydrogen Economy”, as well as had two meetings with heads of companies Commerzbank and ILF, accompanied by the Angolan ambassador to Germany, Balbina da Silva.

Held under the motto "Energiewende – Securing Green Future" , at least 2000 people from more than 130 countries participated in the event, including 50 Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Energy and Secretaries of State and 100 speakers.

The Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue was created in 2015 and has become one of the most important in the world on the global energy transition.

It is a joint initiative of German institutions such as the Federation of Renewable Energies, the Solar Association and the Energy Agency, with the support of the German Federal Government.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)