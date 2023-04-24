Angola vows to crack down on corruption

Angola is among the 25 countries with the biggest change in terms of prevention and corruption in the world, ranking 116 out of 180 countries, with 33 points in the corruption perception index.

The data were released at the opening of the public hearing session of the draft National Strategy of Prevention and Repression of Corruption (ENAPREC) 2023 - 2028 held in northern Bengo province.

The statistics show that the country has been moving forward in the fight against corruption, said the delegate of Justice and Human Rights in Bengo province, Carlos Macuti.

Macuti said that these are the results of indicators such as political will, fair and transparent elections, effective independence of the judiciary and the legislature, the action of the civil society, the involvement of the media in the disclosure and denunciation of acts of corruption.

The National Strategy for the Prevention of Corruption is intended to reduce the corruption rate by promoting integrity, transparency and improved service provision in all sectors.

The initiative also serves to recognise the need to mitigate the impact of corruption, the boost the government policies in prevention, detection and suppression of corruption.

The objective is also to promote a culture of transparency, integrity, good governance and accountability.

ENAPREC is coordinated by the Attorney General's Office (PGR) in coordination with the General Inspectorate of State Administration (IGAE) and the Ministry of Justice and Human Rights.

The consultation process will take place over 30 days in all provinces of the country with the aim of collecting contributions from public and private institutions, national and foreign individuals and organisations interested in sharing their knowledge to enrich and conclude the document.

Source: Angola Press News Agency (APNA)