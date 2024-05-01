Cadet constable arrested for forging documents in Oshana

A cadet constable in the Namibian Police Force was arrested for fraud, forgery and uttering on Monday in the Oshana region. This was confirmed by Oshana Head of Community Policing, Chief Inspector Thomas Aiyambo, on Wednesday. Aiyambo indicated that the suspect, identified as Yule Thomas Nashidhiga, is a 28-year-old man, whose arrest comes a few days before he was set to graduate alongside over a thousand other cadets at the Oshakati Independence Stadium on Monday. According to Aiyambo, Nashidhiga was arrested at the Ruben Danger Ashipala Police Training Centre in Ondangwa and has already appeared in the Magistrate's court, where his case was postponed to the 29 August 2024. He was granted bail of N.dollars 1 500. 'It is alleged that Nashidhiga submitted a forged Grade 12 certificate when he successfully applied for a job in the Namibia Police Force in the Oshana Region between March and June 2023,' he said. He added that the job interview took place in June at Oshakati, after which Nashidhiga was appo inted as a Cadet Constable. He attended Basic Police Training at the Pius Joseph Kaundu Police Training Centre in the Omaheke Region. Aiyambo noted that during the screening and verification process of the qualifications for all the recruits by the Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture, it was discovered that the suspect forged his Grade 12 certificate. Source: Namibia Press Agency