Anufo-Chokosi Community Encouraged to Unite for Hometown Development

Kumasi: Nana Kwasi Issah V, the Leader of the Anufo-Chokosi community in the Ashanti Region, has called on the Chokosi people to unite in efforts to promote the development of their hometown, Chereponi, located in the Northern region. He emphasized the necessity for community members to actively engage in pursuing the development goals of Chereponi.

According to Ghana News Agency, Nana Issah made these remarks during the inaugural Anor Event Crew Achievers' Awards 2025. He highlighted the importance of effective communication and collaboration within the community to foster unity and progress. He stressed that open dialogue is crucial for involving everyone in the development process of the town.

The awards ceremony was sponsored by Strong Adams Ventures in Kumasi and aimed to recognize the contributions of Anufo-Chokosis both within and outside Ghana. The event's objective was to motivate community members to continue their efforts towards the development of Chereponi and the nation at large.

Mr. Jamiru Adam Kofi, Executive Director of Anufo Event Crew, encouraged the community to initiate and support programs that uplift and empower the Anufo-Chokosi people, helping them overcome feelings of inferiority and stagnation. Naaba Musah Akambonga, President of the Council of Zongo Chiefs in the Ashanti Region, expressed solidarity with the Chokosi community, affirming the council's support and acknowledging the unique contributions of the Chokosi people to Ghana's cultural landscape.

During the event, more than twenty distinguished Chokosi individuals were honored for their contributions to community advancement and were awarded plaques and citations.