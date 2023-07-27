Sports

Arab Club Champions Cup- Group-1: CS Sfaxien lose to Iraqi Al-Shorta SC 0-1

CS Sfaxien suffered a narrow defeat against Al Shorta of Iraq (0-1) in a contest marking the inaugural game of Group 1 of the Arab Club Champions Cup, held on Thursday at the King Fahd Stadium in Saudi Arabia.

The decisive goal was netted by Alaa Abdul-Zahra at the 67th minute through a penalty kick.

The other fixture in the group will see Esperance de Tunis face Al Ittihad of Saudi Arabia later in the evening at 8:00 PM.

Group A:

July 26

CS Sfaxien - Al Shorta 0-1

Esperance de Tunis - Al Ittihad

July 30

CS Sfaxien - Al Ittihad

Esperance de Tunis - Al Shorta

August 2

Esperance de Tunis - CS Sfaxien

Al Ittihad - Al Shorta

Source: Agence Tunis Afrique Presse

