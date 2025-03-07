Armed Forces SHTS Achieves Historic Medal Haul at Ashanti Regional Super Zonal Athletics Competition

Kumasi: The Armed Forces Senior High Technical School (SHTS) in Kumasi has made history by winning eight medals at the 2025 Ashanti Regional Super Zonal Athletic School Competition. This marks the first time the school has secured any medals at this level, despite previously achieving victories twice at the zonal level. According to Ghana News Agency, the school earned a silver medal in the 100 meters race and seven bronze medals in the 200 meters and four by 100-meter relay. These achievements were in the male division of the competition, organized by the Ashanti Regional Schools and Colleges Sports Federation. Mr. Ebenezer Amega, Head of the Sports Department at Armed Forces SHTS, emphasized the significance of this success for the school: "This is the first time in the history of the school that medals have been attained in the super-zonal inter-schools athletics competition." He further noted that the school was ranked eighth among 30 competing schools, earning 25 points in track events. While the scho ol participated in field events, Mr. Amega acknowledged the need for improvement in this area and expressed optimism for future success. He praised the athletes for their historic performance, which he believes will boost morale and encourage the school to aim for championship status. Mr. Amega called on sports enthusiasts, alumni, and parents to support the school with equipment such as landing foam, high jump uprights, and pole vaults to enhance field training. Master Blessing Konadu Jnr, a Form Two student and the only athlete to win three medals, expressed satisfaction with his accomplishments and committed to working towards a gold medal next year. He urged the government to increase investment in local athletic competitions to foster skill development, noting, "You will train the whole year and just engage in only one competition which would make you rusty."