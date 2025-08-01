Axi Honoured with Five Awards by World Business Outlook Awards for 2025

SYDNEY, July 31, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, an industry-leading global broker, has been recognised with five awards* from the World Business Outlook Awards for 2025, marking a significant milestone in its continued growth and commitment to excellence:

Best CFD Provider Australia

Best Forex Trading Platform Australia

Best 24/7 Customer Service Provider Australia

Best Forex Broker Australia

Most User-Friendly Trading Experience Australia

“We are beyond proud and humbled to receive five awards from World Business Outlook Awards,” said Louis Cooper, CCO at Axi. “This recognition reflects and reinforces our mission to help our traders and partners gain the edge they need to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving industry. From providing the best-in-class trading platform and backing it up with top-tier customer service, we’re incredibly excited to see our efforts reaffirmed.”

The latest accolade follows a series of other notable achievements for Axi. Earlier this year, Global Business and Finance Magazine Awards recognised Axi with the ‘Best Financial Institution 2025’ award for the UK, Middle East, and LatAm markets. In 2024, the broker received widespread industry acclaim with the ‘Innovator of the Year’ award at the 2024 Dubai Forex Expo. That same year, Axi was named Best Broker (MENA), Most Trusted Broker (LatAm), Most Reliable Broker (Europe), and Best Introducing Broker Program (Asia) by Global Forex Awards.

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

For more information or additional comments from Axi, please contact: mediaenquiries@axi.com

*These awards are granted to the Axi group of companies.

