Axi launches institutional liquidity provider AxiPrime, announces strategic partnership with Your Bourse

SYDNEY, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Axi, a leading force in global financial services, announced the launch of AxiPrime, its institutional and next-generation B2B liquidity provider (LP) to meet the evolving needs of professional trading firms. With a focus on multi-asset liquidity and cutting-edge technology and execution infrastructure, AxiPrime offers access to a broad range of markets including forex, metals, equities, cryptocurrencies, and commodities – all designed to empower the broker’s partners and elevate their profitability potential.

Axi also announced a strategic partnership between AxiPrime and renowned tech provider Your Bourse to support their expansion. “Our collaboration with Your Bourse reflects our shared commitment to enhancing client experience with powerful tools and technology,” says Louis Cooper, Chief Commercial Officer at Axi, before adding: “Built for scale, the infrastructure behind AxiPrime is designed for institutional-grade speed, processing up to 500,000 order events per second on a single CPU, delivering execution in just two microseconds. This ensures that we consistently meet the performance demands of high-frequency trading, algorithmic strategies, and institutional desks.”

Institutional clients benefit, among others, from unified price feeds, a single API connection, and optional FIX/REST endpoints, creating a seamless gateway for multi-asset execution. Furthermore, AxiPrime offers a comprehensive product suite, transparent costs, top-tier execution and premier technical support. “Axi’s mission has always been to give our traders and partners a competitive edge – AxiPrime and our partnership with Your Bourse is a natural evolution of that goal,” says Louis. “And there’s more innovation on the way.”

About Axi

Axi is a global online FX and CFD trading company, with thousands of customers in 100+ countries worldwide. Axi offers CFDs for several asset classes including Forex, Shares, Gold, Oil, Coffee, and more.

